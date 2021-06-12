E3 LIVE STREAM E3 Schedule: June 12-15 Watch Ubisoft Forward Rainbow 6 Extraction Rocksmith+ Xur Location

Rocksmith+ Uses Your Phone, Has Subscription-Based Model

Death, taxes, and people trying to learn Wonderwall. It never goes out of style.

Almost a decade after the release of guitar-teaching game Rocksmith, Ubisoft has announced a sequel: Rocksmith+, a subscription-based instructing platform with features like community tutorials. The game was revealed during Ubisoft Forward 2021 at E3, with a beta starting today, June 12.

You can sign up for the Rocksmith+ closed beta for PC now and use an existing dongle for support (if you still have one). A dongle isn't required, however, as players can also use a guitar (acoustic, electric, or bass) and a phone to play. Rocksmith+ has converted into a subscription service this time, offering a large library of songs and guitars to choose from to start your guitar strumming journey.

Whether you're new to the instrument or just looking to hone your skills, Rocksmith+ offers options for any skill level. One new feature, Riff Repeater, will let you select portions of a song and slow it down to your desired pace, letting you strum along as you build up familiarity with the progression.

