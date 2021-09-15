Tracing The Stars Week 4 New Game Pass Games Fortnite Color Bottle Locations Deathloop Review PS5 Restock Tracker Fortnite NPC Locations
Rocksmith+ Delayed To 2022, As Ubisoft Details Feedback From The Beta

Yet another game has been pushed to 2022.

Ubisoft's new guitar game, Rocksmith+, has been delayed to next year. The publisher has confirmed that the game will now launch at some undetermined point in 2022.

"We've mapped out the work we'd like to prioritize following your feedback and decided to push the release of Rocksmith+ to 2022," Ubisoft said in a blog post. "We understand that this delay is disappointing. Our decision stems from a commitment to quality first, and a desire to meet the high expectations of our community and ourselves. Every Rocksmith+ player deserves to easily find the music you care about, to feel a sense of growth and mastery over your instrument, and to trust that the notes you play are heard fairly and accurately."

Rocksmith+ is designed as a live service game that gets new updates constantly, and this requires the studio to "think long term," Ubisoft said. The studio said it is mindful of the work-life balance for its employees, too. "A healthy team means a healthy product built to last for many years to come. Thank you all for your patience and for your understanding while we put in the extra time," Ubisoft said.

A beta for Rocksmith+ took place earlier this year and wrapped up in July. The blog post runs through many of the key pieces of feedback from the beta, and you can read it here.

"Quality is paramount for us. We thank you for your understanding as we work toward making Rocksmith+ the best experience it can be," Ubisoft said.

