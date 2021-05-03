Rocket League's NASCAR DLC Is Coming May 6

Later this week, Rocket League players will be able to deck themselves out in cars and cosmetics themed after stock car oval racing. On May 6, the NASCAR Fan Pack will be released with three new cars and a bunch of other items.

The highlight of this fan pack is, of course, the NASCAR cars. Purchasing the pack will grant you access to a Ford Mustang, Toyota Camry, and Chevrolet Camaro, all detailed to look like stock cars. In addition, the pack includes decals that you can use to make the cars look like real-life counterparts. The full list of items is at the bottom of this article.

You can get the NASCAR Fan Pack for 2000 credits, which is between $15-20 USD. It's the first of two planned DLC packs coming in Rocket League's Season 3, which is all about auto racing. The other pack will highlight Formula 1 racing.

Season 3 ushered in a big new update as well as some events, a new stadium, and a new Rocket Pass that includes the Tyranno vehicle. You can see the full list of content and changes added to Rocket League in the Season 3 patch notes.

NASCAR Fan Pack