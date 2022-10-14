Rocket League's Halloween Event Haunted Hallows Returns With Scary Cars And Spooky Modes
Pick up decals and wheels based on Saw, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Trick'r Treat, and Chucky.
Beginning October 19, Rocket League players can drive horror movie themed cars and play in limited-time spooky modes as part of the Haunted Hallows event.
Players can complete event challenges to unlock items based on iconic horror villains, including Billy the Puppet from Saw, Chucky from Child's Play, Leatherface from Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and Sam from Trick'r Treat. Each villain has their own car decal and wheel. Challenges will also unlock other Halloween items and Golden Pumpkins, which can in turn unlock items from the Velocity, Triumph, and Auriga Item Series.
Players can also pick up a variety of horror themed player anthem will also appear in Rocket League's item shop, including Hello Zepp, Chucky's Laugh, Leatherface's Chainsaw, Treat'r Treat music by Michael Douglas, John Carpenter's Halloween theme, and the Muse song You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween featured in the event's trailer. Each player anthem costs 300 credits. You can also pick up a Billy Puppet themed goal explosion for 800 credits.
The Super Cube mode, which changes the maximum speed, bounciness and the shape of Rocket League's car-sized ball will return as Spooky Cube from October 19-26. Heatseeker will also return from October 26 until November 1. The Farmstead Arena will receive a spooky variant for the duration of Haunted Hallows.
