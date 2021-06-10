Rocket League's Fast & Furious Crossover Returns June 17
More Fast & Furious-themed cars and other content are coming to Rocket League next week.
Rocket League is once again crossing over with the Fast & Furious franchise. As revealed during the Summer Game Fest kickoff stream, a handful of Fast & Furious-themed content is coming to Psyonix's game starting June 17, including new cars and other cosmetic items.
The Fast & Furious 3-Car Bundle will cost 2,400 Credits and includes the Dodge Charger, Nissan Skyline, and Pontiac Fiero. This marks the first time the first two cars are going to be available in Rocket League again since the game went free-to-play last year, while the latter is an entirely new addition. The bundle will also include a variety of Fast & Furious-themed cosmetics for each car. The full list of items is as follows:
Fast & Furious Pontiac Fiero
- Fast & Furious Pontiac Fiero Wheels
- Fast & Furious Pontiac Fiero Wheels (Black Painted)
- Flames Decal
- Stripes Decal
- Circuit Pro Decal
- Wings Decal
- Lightning Decal
- Reel Life Decal
Fast & Furious Dodge Charger
- Fast & Furious Dodge Charger Wheels
- Fast & Furious Dodge Charger Wheels (Black Painted)
- Alameda Twin Decal
- Flames Decal
- Good Graces Decal
- Rally Decal
- Sinclair Decal
- Wheelman Decal
- Reel Life Decal
Fast & Furious Nissan Skyline
- Fast & Furious Nissan Skyline Wheels
- Fast & Furious Nissan Skyline Wheels (Black Painted)
- 2Bold Decal
- 2Cool Decal
- 2Tuff Decal
- Clean Cut Decal
- Home Stretch Decal
- The Clutch Decal
- Reel Life Decal
In addition to the bundle, each of the three cars will be available to purchase a la carte as their own individual packs for 1,000 Credits apiece. Those who have previously purchased the Dodge Charger or Nissan Skyline will also have the option to buy Upgrade Packs to obtain the new decals and wheels for each car. Each Upgrade Pack costs 300 Credits.
Finally, two new Player Anthems are being introduced. The first, "Furiosa," is a brand-new song by Anitta, while the second will be revealed when the crossover goes live. You'll also be able to claim the "Tuna, No Crust" title for free. The Fast & Furious crossover items will be available in Rocket League's item shop from June 17-30.
To celebrate the Fast & Furious crossover event, Psyonix is hosting a Rocket League Rumble livestream on Saturday, June 19, beginning at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET. The stream will be broadcasted on Twitch and will feature "top Rocket League crews" competing in 4v4 Rumble matches.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation