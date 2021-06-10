Rocket League's Fast & Furious Crossover Returns June 17

Rocket League is once again crossing over with the Fast & Furious franchise. As revealed during the Summer Game Fest kickoff stream, a handful of Fast & Furious-themed content is coming to Psyonix's game starting June 17, including new cars and other cosmetic items.

The Fast & Furious 3-Car Bundle will cost 2,400 Credits and includes the Dodge Charger, Nissan Skyline, and Pontiac Fiero. This marks the first time the first two cars are going to be available in Rocket League again since the game went free-to-play last year, while the latter is an entirely new addition. The bundle will also include a variety of Fast & Furious-themed cosmetics for each car. The full list of items is as follows:

Fast & Furious Pontiac Fiero

Fast & Furious Pontiac Fiero Wheels

Fast & Furious Pontiac Fiero Wheels (Black Painted)

Flames Decal

Stripes Decal

Circuit Pro Decal

Wings Decal

Lightning Decal

Reel Life Decal

Fast & Furious Dodge Charger

Fast & Furious Dodge Charger Wheels

Fast & Furious Dodge Charger Wheels (Black Painted)

Alameda Twin Decal

Flames Decal

Good Graces Decal

Rally Decal

Sinclair Decal

Wheelman Decal

Reel Life Decal

Fast & Furious Nissan Skyline

Fast & Furious Nissan Skyline Wheels

Fast & Furious Nissan Skyline Wheels (Black Painted)

2Bold Decal

2Cool Decal

2Tuff Decal

Clean Cut Decal

Home Stretch Decal

The Clutch Decal

Reel Life Decal

In addition to the bundle, each of the three cars will be available to purchase a la carte as their own individual packs for 1,000 Credits apiece. Those who have previously purchased the Dodge Charger or Nissan Skyline will also have the option to buy Upgrade Packs to obtain the new decals and wheels for each car. Each Upgrade Pack costs 300 Credits.

Finally, two new Player Anthems are being introduced. The first, "Furiosa," is a brand-new song by Anitta, while the second will be revealed when the crossover goes live. You'll also be able to claim the "Tuna, No Crust" title for free. The Fast & Furious crossover items will be available in Rocket League's item shop from June 17-30.

To celebrate the Fast & Furious crossover event, Psyonix is hosting a Rocket League Rumble livestream on Saturday, June 19, beginning at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET. The stream will be broadcasted on Twitch and will feature "top Rocket League crews" competing in 4v4 Rumble matches.