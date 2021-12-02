Battlefield Franchise Shake-Up Spider-Man Marvel: Avengers PS5 Restock Tracker Battlefield 2042 PC Bug Series X Restock Tracker Bungie Holiday Sale
Rocket League Sideswipe's First Season Begins Today

Earn cool cosmetics and other rewards in the first season of Rocket League Sideswipe, the new mobile spin-off of the popular car soccer game.

By on

Comments

Rocket League Sideswipe, a mobile spin-off of developer Psyonix's popular car soccer game on PC and console, kicks off its first season of content today.

The first season will come with its own free Rocket Pass, which will allow for cosmetic items to be unlocked by playing online matches. Psyonix explained that Competitive Ranks have been reset and players can play in Ranked Online Matches to receive rewards based on their highest Competitive Rank once Season 1 ends. Anyone who participated in pre-season activities will be rewarded with a title based on the rank that they received during this time.

In addition to that, a Rocket League crossover event will be available from December 2 - January 25, with the completion of two of the game's challenges earning players the Nuhai Inverted wheels and a new goal explosion effect.

The song "Water Resistant" by Anamanaguchi will also be available as a player anthem unlock in Rocket League, which will be earned by simply logging into Sideswipe before the event concludes. It's worth noting that players must be logged into Sideswipe with the same Epic Games Account used for Rocket League in order to unlock the contents of the crossover event.

In case you missed it this week, Rocket League Sideswipe is free-to-play, and is currently available on iOS and Android. You can use the links below to download it, and get started with some 2v2 rounds of four-wheel football.

