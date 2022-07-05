Rocket League Sideswipe's 4th Season Adds Mutator Madness Mode

Rocket League Sideswipe Season 4 adds new content to the game.

By on

Comments

Psyonix, the developers of Rocket League Sideswipe, have announced that Season 4 is now live. The new season will introduce the Mutator Madness game mode, a Rocket League crossover event, a new arena, and a new Rocket Pass.

Madness is a new causal mode that changes the rules of a match through random mutators. When each game is finished, players will vote on if they enjoyed the mutator they received, and based on the votes, the possible set of mutators will be removed until there's a winning combination selected on Friday. Whichever mutator setting wins will be playable throughout the weekend with a double XP boost.

Click To Unmute
  1. GTA 6 & GTA Trilogy Changed Rockstar Remaster Plans | GameSpot News
  2. NBA 2K23: Michael Jordan Edition
  3. Skull and Bones | Livestream Teaser (July 2022)
  4. Smite x Nickelodeon Crossover Event
  5. Best Games Of The Year (So Far)
  6. Fall Guys - Abstergo's Challenge Trailer
  7. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R - Jolyne Cujoh Character Trailer
  8. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R - "Eat Your Heart Out" Trailer
  9. Worldview Trailer | Tower of Fantasy
  10. GWENT: Black Sun | Launch Trailer
  11. 16 MORE Things You STILL Didn't Know In Zelda Breath Of The Wild
  12. Firearms Expert Reacts To Valorant’s Guns

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Rocket League Sideswipe Video Review

There is also be a new Rocket League crossover event that runs until July 19. Players who complete the event will earn a Calculated Goal Explosion for both Rocket League and Rocket League Sideswipe, and a Calculated Avatar for Sideswipe. To ensure you unlock the Goal Explosion, make sure your Rocket League and Rocket League Sideswipe are attached to the same Epic account.

In addition to the crossover event, there is also a new area: Eggscalibur. Season 3 rewards, such as avatars and titles, will also be given out during Season 4 for players who achieved the highest rank during the season. New daily challenges will be introduced alongside the return of Ranked 2v2 Hoop and a new Rocket Pass.

Rocket League Sideswipe is a free-to-play mobile game. You can download it on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Rocket League
iOS (iPhone/iPad)
Mobile
Android
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)