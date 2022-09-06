Rocket League Sideswipe Season 5 Starts Soon

Psyonix has announced that season five forRocket League Sideswipewill begin tomorrow, September 7. The new season will feature a new rocket pass, season challenges, and the return of Volleyball mode in ranked matches.

The season five rocket pass will have a futuristic-themed and feature items such as:

Chikara G1 Car

Holo Data Goal Explosion

Masamune Cars

ROBO-Visor Topper

Hexphase Boost

Similar to other seasons, players will have the opportunity to complete new challenges to earn XP and SP to level up.

In addition to all the new cosmetics, 2v2 Volleyball mode will return to ranked, but it'll replace Hoops. Players who win ten matches with the new Masamune Car or complete five online Volleyball matches in a party will receive huge rewards.

Lastly, all of the Season four rewards, such as quick chat stickers and titles, will be given away after season five begins.

Rocket League Sideswipe is a free-to-play mobile game. You can download it on the Apple App Store and Google Play. For more check out our Rocket League Sideswipe review where Phil Hornshaw wrote "Sideswipe is a smaller, quicker, lighter-weight version of Rocket League that still captures why the original is so endearing, and it's absolutely a game you should make space for on your phone."