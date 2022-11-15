Rocket League Sideswipe Celebrates Its First Anniversary With Crossover Content And Season 6

Rocket League Sideswipe is celebrating its first anniversary, with Season 6 kicking off this week.

The mobile take on Rocket League is a year old tomorrow, November 16, which is when players can dive into Season 6, and it includes the new Heatseeker game mode, a crossover event with the main game, a new Rocket Pass, and season challenges.

Fans of the original Rocket League might be happy to see the arrival of Heatseeker in Sideswipe, a mode that whenever someone hits the ball, or it hits a goal rim, the ball automatically flies towards the opposing team's goal. When an opposing player's car hits the ball, it speeds up, and players are able to hit into one another to disrupt their playmaking. Once the mode is introduced, it will introduce the Volleyball mode in ranked.

There's also an anniversary special crossover event with the original Rocket League, which will run from November 16-23. While the event is on, players can complete a challenge in Sideswipe that can earn them the Octopus Player banner in both the mobile game and Rocket League itself. They'll also be able to partake in challenges to unlock a range of anniversary-themed rewards in Sideswipe. Make sure you're logged in with the same Epic Games account on both games, otherwise you won't be able to unlock everything across both titles.

Lastly, players will receive their Season 5 rewards once Season 6 has launched, which will be based on the highest rank they received during the season. Details on the new Rocket Pass have been shared on the official blog, which features two more cars, the old-school Dingo and the luxury powerhouse Maverick G1. There will also be new seasonal challenges, and the Collision Mutator is also being added to Mutator Mode in casual.