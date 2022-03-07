Rocket League Season 6 Begins March 9

Rocket League's Season 6 will start March 9, ushering in a new Arena variant, Rocket Pass, Competitive Season, and a new limited-time event.

The new New Tokyo Arena is "comic-book inspired," and looks just like the name sounds--a futuristic Tokyo cityscape. Season 6 Pass comes with the Nomad car, and other accessories like Nomster Wheels, Decals, and Goal Explosions. There's not a lot of info on the new Limited Time Event, other than it will be a timed mode. More will be revealed at a later date.

Gallery

Players will receive Season 5 Competitive Rewards after Season 6 begins. Players can check out what the rewards are over at Rocket League's blog. For those wondering how to participate in competitive mode, you'll need to complete 10 placement matches in order to be awarded a Rank, and "then fulfill your appropriate Season Reward Level at that rank (10 wins for each Rank beginning with Bronze)."

Premium Rocket League's Season Passes cost $10 ($1,000 in-game credits) and come with extra rewards. Players who want to stay free-to-play can get free stuff from the Season Pass as well.

In other Rocket League news, to celebrate the new Batman movie in theaters, players can get a Batmobile in game if they purchase a paid DLC. You can check out the details over at our article breaking down the Rocket League Batmobile bundle.