Rocket League Season 4 Coming August 11

Rocket League Season 4 is just around the corner, Psyonix has announced. The new season will introduce a new Rocket Pass with rewards, new limited time modes, 2v2 tournaments, and more. The update will go live at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET on August 11.

For starters, the new season will add a new car called the Outlaw, complete with Old West poncho. You can claim it in the new Rocket Pass Premium along with a bunch of other loot like the No-Name Topper, Tanker Wheels, and Lava Boost. The Rocket Pass Premium will also grant you the usual XP boost to your Weekly and Season challenges.

The update will introduce a new Arena called Deadeye Canyon. You can also take on competitive tournaments like the 2v2 and Extra Mode tournaments, and tournament rewards will get a refresh for the season. New sets of limited-time modes include the 2v2 Heatseeker on August 12, the super-chaotic Speed Demon on August 19, and the Rumble variant Spring Loaded later this month.

Other changes coming include an audio setting to turn off copyrighted music for streamers, and revisions to undersized parties. The changes will institute a rule that these parties will have to be within three ranks of each other in order to queue, so that the matchmaking will be able to hook up another player of roughly the same skill level. This won't impact matchmaking in Casual, 2v2, and Extra Mode playlists.

Casual matches will get some fine-tuning though, with the ability to forfeit just like a Competitive matches. And since that option will exist, players will be penalized for repeatedly leaving Casual matches.

The update will be available starting August 10 at 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET to prepare for the Season 4 launch.