Rocket League Season 3 Trailer Will Debut In Fortnite's Party Royale Kaskade Concert

Rocket League Season 3 is set to begin on April 7. Ahead of its start, you can catch a first look at what's coming in Season 3 by jumping into Fortnite for one of its three upcoming music concerts.

On March 26 and 27, Fortnite's Party Royale Main Stage will host three Kaskade concerts. At the end of each concert, the Rocket League Season 3 trailer will play, detailing what's coming to the game in April. The concert times are listed below.

Fortnite's Party Royale Kaskade Concerts

March 26 at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET

March 27 at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET

March 27 at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET

Ahead of the start of Season 3, the Fortnite-themed Llama-Rama event is returning to Rocket League. Llama-Rama will begin on March 25 at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET and continue until April 9 at 2 PM PT / 4 PM ET.

The event will add six in-game challenges to Rocket League. Completing five of them will unlock rewards in both Rocket League and Fortnite. The sixth challenge will only net you a Rocket League reward. All six challenges are listed below.

Rocket League Llama-Rama Event Challenges

Challenge 1: Beyonder Description: Play three online matches Fortnite Reward: Battle Ball Spray Rocket League Reward: Topper - DJ Yonder

Challenge 2: More Llama Bell Description: Get 500 total points in online matches Fortnite Reward: Llama-Rama Loading Screen Rocket League Reward: Player Anthem - Llama Bell

Challenge 3: Over Yonder Description: Get five Goals, Assists, or Saves in online matches Fortnite Reward: Everybody Dance! Lobby Track Rocket League Reward: Octane Decal - DJ Yonder

Challenge 4: Umbrella Royale Description: Get five Clears and Centers in online matches Fortnite Reward: Zooming Wrap Rocket League Reward: Wheels - Umbrella Royale

Challenge 5: Extra Ordinary Description: Play one online match in any of the Extra Modes playlists Fortnite Reward: Turbo Ball! Back Bling Rocket League Reward: Player Title - Extra Ordinary

Challenge 6: Winning Is Everything Description: Win 10 online matches (Repeatable) Rocket League Reward: 20,000 XP



Rocket League is available for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Xbox One, PS4, PC, and Switch.