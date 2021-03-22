Rocket League Season 3 Trailer Will Debut In Fortnite's Party Royale Kaskade Concert
Rocket League and Fortnite are crossing into each others' in-game worlds in celebration of Llama-Rama.
Rocket League Season 3 is set to begin on April 7. Ahead of its start, you can catch a first look at what's coming in Season 3 by jumping into Fortnite for one of its three upcoming music concerts.
On March 26 and 27, Fortnite's Party Royale Main Stage will host three Kaskade concerts. At the end of each concert, the Rocket League Season 3 trailer will play, detailing what's coming to the game in April. The concert times are listed below.
Fortnite's Party Royale Kaskade Concerts
- March 26 at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET
- March 27 at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET
- March 27 at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET
Ahead of the start of Season 3, the Fortnite-themed Llama-Rama event is returning to Rocket League. Llama-Rama will begin on March 25 at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET and continue until April 9 at 2 PM PT / 4 PM ET.
The event will add six in-game challenges to Rocket League. Completing five of them will unlock rewards in both Rocket League and Fortnite. The sixth challenge will only net you a Rocket League reward. All six challenges are listed below.
Rocket League Llama-Rama Event Challenges
- Challenge 1: Beyonder
- Description: Play three online matches
- Fortnite Reward: Battle Ball Spray
- Rocket League Reward: Topper - DJ Yonder
- Challenge 2: More Llama Bell
- Description: Get 500 total points in online matches
- Fortnite Reward: Llama-Rama Loading Screen
- Rocket League Reward: Player Anthem - Llama Bell
- Challenge 3: Over Yonder
- Description: Get five Goals, Assists, or Saves in online matches
- Fortnite Reward: Everybody Dance! Lobby Track
- Rocket League Reward: Octane Decal - DJ Yonder
- Challenge 4: Umbrella Royale
- Description: Get five Clears and Centers in online matches
- Fortnite Reward: Zooming Wrap
- Rocket League Reward: Wheels - Umbrella Royale
- Challenge 5: Extra Ordinary
- Description: Play one online match in any of the Extra Modes playlists
- Fortnite Reward: Turbo Ball! Back Bling
- Rocket League Reward: Player Title - Extra Ordinary
- Challenge 6: Winning Is Everything
- Description: Win 10 online matches (Repeatable)
- Rocket League Reward: 20,000 XP
Rocket League is available for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Xbox One, PS4, PC, and Switch.
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
