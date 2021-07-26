Rocket League Season 3 Ranked Rewards Have Been Revealed
Psyonix has announced that the rewards for Season 3 ranked players will be universal animated decals.
Psyonix has announced that the rewards for Season 3 of Rocket League will be universal animated decals. In a blog post, the developer revealed all of the rewards to be given to ranked players when Season 3 ends on August 11.
The rewards are given to players who win 10 ranked matches after reaching that tier--so a player would need to win 10 ranked matches once they are ranked bronze to qualify for bronze rewards, as an example. Players will receive the animated decal for their max competitive rank as well as the decals for all ranks below that.
Players who reach either Grand Champion or Supersonic Legend will receive a special title depending on which game mode they achieved that rank in. Tournament credits will be reset once Season 3 ends as well, with all tournament credits converted into All-Star Cup rewards. Players will receive one reward if they have between 0 and 12,000 credits, two rewards for 12,001 to 24,000, and so on.
You can see a full breakdown of the Rocket League Season 3 ranked rewards below:
Season 3 Rewards
- Bronze I or higher – Season 3 – Bronze Decal
- Silver I or higher – Season 3 – Silver Decal + lower Decal
- Gold I or higher – Season 3 – Gold Decal + lower Decals
- Platinum I or higher – Season 3 – Platinum Decal + lower Decals
- Diamond I or higher – Season 3 – Diamond Decal + lower Decals
- Champion I or higher – Season 3 – Champion Decal + lower Decals
- Grand Champion I – Season 3 – Grand Champion Decal + lower Decals
- Supersonic Legend – Season 3 – Supersonic Legend Decal + lower Decals
Grand Champion Title Rewards
- Competitive Grand Champion: "S3 GRAND CHAMPION" in Crimson text
- Rumble Grand Champion: "S3 RNG CHAMP" in Crimson text
- Hoops Grand Champion: "S3 DUNK MASTER" in Crimson text
- Snow Day Grand Champion: "S3 BLIZZARD WIZARD" in Crimson text
- Dropshot Grand Champion: "S3 FLOOR DESTROYER" in Crimson text
Supersonic Legend Title Rewards
- Competitive Supersonic Legend: "S3 SUPERSONIC LEGEND" in Titanium White text
- Rumble Supersonic Legend: "S3 RNGENIUS" in Titanium White text
- Hoops Supersonic Legend: "S3 LEGENDARY BALLER" in Titanium White text
- Snow Day Supersonic Legend: "S3 ICE TITAN" in Titanium White text
- Dropshot Supersonic Legend: "S3 TILE ANNIHILATOR" in Titanium White text
The Rocket League Summer Road Trip event is currently in its final week. Players have until July 28 to acquire Jurrasic World cosmetics and play the limited-time mode, 3v3 Loophole Live.
