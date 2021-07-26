Rocket League Season 3 Ranked Rewards Have Been Revealed

Psyonix has announced that the rewards for Season 3 of Rocket League will be universal animated decals. In a blog post, the developer revealed all of the rewards to be given to ranked players when Season 3 ends on August 11.

The rewards are given to players who win 10 ranked matches after reaching that tier--so a player would need to win 10 ranked matches once they are ranked bronze to qualify for bronze rewards, as an example. Players will receive the animated decal for their max competitive rank as well as the decals for all ranks below that.

Players who reach either Grand Champion or Supersonic Legend will receive a special title depending on which game mode they achieved that rank in. Tournament credits will be reset once Season 3 ends as well, with all tournament credits converted into All-Star Cup rewards. Players will receive one reward if they have between 0 and 12,000 credits, two rewards for 12,001 to 24,000, and so on.

You can see a full breakdown of the Rocket League Season 3 ranked rewards below:

Season 3 Rewards

Bronze I or higher – Season 3 – Bronze Decal

Silver I or higher – Season 3 – Silver Decal + lower Decal

Gold I or higher – Season 3 – Gold Decal + lower Decals

Platinum I or higher – Season 3 – Platinum Decal + lower Decals

Diamond I or higher – Season 3 – Diamond Decal + lower Decals

Champion I or higher – Season 3 – Champion Decal + lower Decals

Grand Champion I – Season 3 – Grand Champion Decal + lower Decals

Supersonic Legend – Season 3 – Supersonic Legend Decal + lower Decals

Grand Champion Title Rewards

Competitive Grand Champion: "S3 GRAND CHAMPION" in Crimson text

Rumble Grand Champion: "S3 RNG CHAMP" in Crimson text

Hoops Grand Champion: "S3 DUNK MASTER" in Crimson text

Snow Day Grand Champion: "S3 BLIZZARD WIZARD" in Crimson text

Dropshot Grand Champion: "S3 FLOOR DESTROYER" in Crimson text

Supersonic Legend Title Rewards

Competitive Supersonic Legend: "S3 SUPERSONIC LEGEND" in Titanium White text

Rumble Supersonic Legend: "S3 RNGENIUS" in Titanium White text

Hoops Supersonic Legend: "S3 LEGENDARY BALLER" in Titanium White text

Snow Day Supersonic Legend: "S3 ICE TITAN" in Titanium White text

Dropshot Supersonic Legend: "S3 TILE ANNIHILATOR" in Titanium White text

The Rocket League Summer Road Trip event is currently in its final week. Players have until July 28 to acquire Jurrasic World cosmetics and play the limited-time mode, 3v3 Loophole Live.