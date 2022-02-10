Rocket League-Playing Dog Scores A Goal, What Have You Done Lately?

You might think you're good at Rocket League, but are you a dog? Probably not. Dogs can play Rocket League, too, and--despite having no hands--they are capable goal-scorers.

Streamer Chell uploaded a video of her dog, Apollo, playing Rocket League and scoring a goal (via TheGamer). Apollo may be the world's first dog to score a goal in Rocket League, which also means Apollo could be the world's greatest and most accomplished canine in the history of Rocket League. Way to go, Apollo.

Making on-the-fly adjustments as the ball gets off course, Apollo successfully navigates the ball into the back of the net, chomping down on the controller, which seems to have pushed the stick forward. Honestly, it's a tactic that few--human or otherwise--have thought to attempt.

Apollo the dog drops the controller immediately after scoring, flouting his prowess. Chell cheers him on the whole way, making the video all the more wholesome. "Apollo, you're going to score! You're going to score," she says as Apollo closes in on the net. "Apollo, you're insane!"

Apollo then enthusiastically accepts a rub on the head for his accomplishment. A very good boy, indeed.

It's not just dogs that can play video games, either, as pigs are smart and capable enough to manipulate controllers in a video game setting. In other Rocket League news, Psyonix has brought back the NFL DLC to celebrate the Super Bowl.