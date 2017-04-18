Rocket League Passes New Player Milestone

Rocket League has reached a new milestone for registered users. The popular soccer-with-cars game now has an astonishing 30 million registered players, up from almost 29 million in March.

The game has not sold that many copies, however, as the figure includes copies of the game given away to PlayStation Plus subscribers at launch in July 2015. Individual PlayStation Network and Xbox Live accounts are counted, too, even though not everyone might have bought copy. In terms of actual sales, the latest number that developer Psyonix disclosed was 10.5 million.

Wow!

Wow!

Wow!

Chat disabled for 4 seconds.



To all 30 million of our players around the world, thank you! 🏎️🚀🏎️🚀🏎️🚀 pic.twitter.com/YDIKcIJKOw — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) April 18, 2017

Whatever the case, 30 million players is a huge number and the fact that the $20 game continues to grow is impressive.

Rocket League's continued popularity is also part of the reason why Psyonix is not rushing to make Rocket League 2 anytime soon.

"Why would we want to take this huge community that we've already built, that's still growing, and say, 'What you're playing now is going to be irrelevant in 12 months, but we want you to stop what you're doing, giving us money all over again, and move over to this other game,'" Psyonix's Jeremy Dunham explained. "That's not the right way to do things. I think that era of games has passed."

In March, Psyonix added Fast and the Furious-themed DLC to Rocket League in the form of the Ice Charger vehicle, which is based on the Dodge Charger that Vin Diesel's character drives in The Fate of The Furious.

