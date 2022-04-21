Rocket League's New Knockout Bash Mode Turns The Game Into A Battle Royale

Rocket League is adding a new Limited Time Event called Knockout Bash on April 27, in which players will battle it out to be the last car standing.

Unlike Rocket League's regular soccer modes, Knockout Bash ditches balls and goals as eight players must knock each other off of platforms or into hazards until one player remains. This mode will play out across three different arenas--Quadron, Carbon, and Calavera--and players will need to master new gameplay mechanics such as blocking and grabbing if they want to survive the free-for-all action.

Knockout doesn’t have unlimited respawns, as players will be knocked out of the game once they've been eliminated three times. Any player knocked into the safezone will have 10 seconds to return to the arena, with that area shrinking in size. If there are still players in the arena after six minutes, the match will enter Sudden KO and where every Attack or Throw is at maximum power. Being knocked out of the safezone causes an instant elimination as well.

Hazards will also be in play, as spikes and laser grids can instantly KO any player caught by them. In terms of gameplay, speed means power in Knockout Bash as a well-placed attack will send opponents flying when it has some velocity behind it. Timing a block will parry attacks back to the source, and using a grab allows for a car to be thrown across the arena. A number of other secondary mechanics will also be in play, including stun attacks, enemy lock-on, triple jumps, and more.

Rocket League Knockout Bash

Gallery

If certain challenges are met, players will be able to earn Spring-themed Items like the Florescence Wheels, Monarch Boost, or the animated Flutterby Decal. Golden gift baskets can also be earned, and unlock a mix of classic Items from the Victory, Accelerator, and Turbo Item series.

Knockout Bash will be live from April 27 to May 10, and it's not the only major addition to the popular rocket-powered car soccer game that's currently available. As part of a multi-year collaboration with Nascar, Rocket League has launched a new Fan Pass that unlocks stock car racing-themed content throughout the year, such as decals and new cars like the the Ford Mustang, Chevrolet Camaro, and Toyota Camry.