Rocket League Lamborghini DLC Announced, Launches April 21

Rocket League's latest partnership has been revealed, and it's a big one. The Epic-owned soccer-with-cars game is teaming up with legendary car company Lamborghini to bring its iconic vehicles into the game, while Lamborghini will also sponsor an upcoming event. A new in-game event called Battle of the Bulls is also on the way through this partnership.

Starting off, the Lamborghini Huracan STO bundle will be available from Rocket League's item shop for 200 Credits beginning April 21 and running through April 27. The bundle comes with the Huracan STO, the Huracan STO Engine Audio, two sets of Huracan STO wheels, a Huracan decal, a Huracan STO banner and antenna, and a Lamborghini antenna. There will also be a free Lamborghini player banner for all players starting April 21.

Additionally, Lamborghini will sponsor the Rocket League Championship Series X Lamborghini Open, which is the final leg of the North American Regional.

As for the in-game event, the Battle of the Bulls is a 1v1 tournament featuring the "best Rocket League players in the world." The winners get $5,000 and the losers take home $1,000 for each match. You can watch the event live on Twitch from April 23-25.

Check out the images in the gallery above to get a closer look at what's coming to Rocket League as part of this collaboration with Lamborghini.