Rocket League Is Teaming Up With Grimes For A Special Crossover Event

Psyonix has announced a new Rocket League crossover event featuring the musician Grimes. The new event is called Neon Nights, and it debuts on January 26 across all platforms.

This will be Rocket League's first-ever event focused on a musical artists. Players can expect Grimes-themed items and more event challenges, among other things.

Players can complete the new event challenges to unlock new items, including the "Player of Games" and "Shinigami Eyes" anthems, which are inspired by Grimes' new album. Additionally, new Grimes-themed toppers, trails, decals, wheels, banners, and boosts are coming to Rocket League.

Additionally, the Heatseeker Ricochet limited-time mode is coming back to Rocket League for the event, while players will be able to earn Golden Moons to unlock even more items. The Neon Nights event wraps up on February 8.

Happening at the same time as the Grimes-themed Neon Nights event is another event to celebrate the Lunar New Year. Players can claim the free Year of the Tiger bundle, which comes with the Tiny Tiger topper and the Tyger decal.

This is not Grimes' first connection to a video game, as the 33-year-old previously teamed up with CD Projekt Red for Cyberpunk 2077. And in her new song, "Player of Games," she sang about her previous relationship with Elon Musk, singing, "I'm in love with the greatest gamer / But he'll always love the game / More than he loves me."