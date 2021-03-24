Rocket League Getting iOS And Android Spin-Off Game, Sidewipe

Rocket League is finally coming to iOS and Android, but this isn't a port of the original game. Rocket League Sideswipe was made from the ground up for mobile, offering faster matches designed for touchscreen controls. And just like its big sibling, the new game from Psyonix will be completely free. It'll even have something to keep the competitive players engaged.

Launching later this year, Rocket League Sideswipe moves the perspective to the side (hence the name) in order to make it more intuitive on a smaller, touch-based screen. The matches last two minutes and can be played either one-on-one or with two teammates on each side. It should be a little bit easier for newcomers to pick up and play, though longtime Rocket League players will also see how it translates the gameplay to a different perspective. They'll also have access to competitive ranks to really show off their skills.

Just like in Rocket League, you'll be able to customize your vehicles in Rocket League Sideswipe. There are also a number of different arena types, including soccer and basketball, as well as one that forces you to drive up a vertical plane in order to reach the goal.

Prior to its launch later this year, Rocket League Sideswipe is holding a "regional limited alpha test" for Android users in Australia and New Zealand. That starts today in both countries, and any information on future pre-release tests will be available on the official Rocket League website.

Despite Rocket League Sideswipe's planned release on iOS this year, one other game from parent company Epic Games still isn’t back on the platform: Fortnite. A trial is set to begin in May, and the fate of the game on the platform could hang in the balance.