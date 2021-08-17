Rocket League Gets Ratchet & Clank Vehicles, New 120Hz Mode On PS5

Fans of both Rocket League and Insomniac's Ratchet & Clank series are in for a treat, as a free bundle featuring the Lombax and his robot companion will be available in the popular car-soccer game this week. It's not quite as classy as James Bond's Aston Martin, but it's definitely a whole lot more colorful.

From August 18 and until January 3, 2022, players can log into Rocket League on PS4 or PS5 to receive the free bundle, which includes the Ratchet & Clank punk decal for the Octane vehicle, Negatron Collider boost, Clank balloon topper, and the Ratchet balloon topper.

Rocket League is also getting a PS5 upgrade in the form of quality and performance modes that players can switch between on the same day. Quality mode provides a 4K resolution at 60fps with HDR, but if a user doesn't have a 4K display then the game will render at 1080p super-sampled from 4K.

Ratchet and Clank: Rocket League

Gallery

Performance mode runs at 2688×1512 resolution--70% of full 4K--at 120fps with HDR enabled. Like the quality mode, a 1080p display will have the game draw a super-sampled resolution from the 2688×1512 visuals.

Xbox Series X|S players got a performance update last year, although this one capped Rocket League to 4K 60fps with HDR enabled on Xbox Series X and 1080p 60fps with HDR enabled on Series S.

Developer Psyonix confirmed in a PS Blog post that PS Plus subscribers will be getting a refreshed pack, which includes Goop GE animated decal, Hard Hat GE topper, Magmus GE boost, and the Reaper GE wheels on August 24.

For 2,000 Credits (about $20), players can also try out the Creator's Garage that celebrates Rocket League's core community members. The first one is live and features unique collections of existing Rocket League items that content creator Athena has helped curate, and will run through this year and into 2022.