Rocket League F1 DLC Coming May 20, See It Here

Rocket League's next crossover DLC has been announced, and it's very fitting. Psyonix's popular soccer-with-cars game is adding Formula 1 (F1) DLC on May 20.

The famous Formula 1 car is coming to Rocket League alongside decals for 10 different teams to let you customize the experience to your liking. All of this is included in the Formula 1 Fan Pack, which will be available May 20 for 2,000 credits.

The car itself has a rocket boost, a Dominus hitbox, and Pirelli wheels. Here is a rundown of everything included with the Formula 1 Fan Pack DLC:

Formula 1 2021 (car) Alfa Romeo 2021 Decal AlphaTauri 2021 Decal Alpine 2021 Decal Aston Martin 2021 Decal Ferrari 2021 Decal Haas 2021 Decal McLaren 2021 Decal Mercedes-AMG Petronas 2021 Decal Red Bull 2021 Decal Williams 2021 Decal

Pirelli Wheels

The items in this bundle are exclusive to the Formula 1 car, so you cannot apply them to any other vehicle. You can click through the image gallery below to see all the decals.

Gallery

Additionally, the Formula 1 player banner is coming to the item shop on May 20 as a free download for everyone. It'll be available until May 26, and it will return later on in conjunction with F1 events that happen in the real world.

This is just the latest racing-themed DLC for Rocket League this year, as NASCAR items came to the store back in March.

In other news, leaked documents from the Epic vs. Apple case revealed that Rocket League might be coming to mobile in addition to a spin-off game.