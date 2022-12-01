Rocket League Explodes Into Winter With Season 9's Fire and Ice Goodies

Season 9 in Rocket League will introduce a new Rocket Pass, a fire and ice variant of the Forbidden Temple arena, and the return of Frosty Fest and Neon Nights.

A new car headlines this season's Rocket Pass: the Emperor, which has a Breakout hitbox. The Emperor will have four variants that are unlockable through the Rocket Pass. These are the standard Emperor model, the Emperor II, the fire-themed Emperor II: Scorched, and the ice-themed Emperor II: Frozen. The rest of the Rocket Pass includes a variety of fire and ice items. Free items include the Crispy Turkey Topper, the Lunchbox Topper, and the Tickled Tomato Topper. In the higher tiers of the battle pass, players can earn new fire and ice-themed goal explosions.

The Forbidden Temple arena's elemental dragons have unleashed permafrost and lava on the map for the entirety of Season 9. The effect appears to be cosmetic. Frosty Fest and Neon Nights will return later in the season, with more details to come. The competitive rewards for Season 8 will be distributed to players soon after Season 9 begins.

Season 9 starts on December 7 at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET and will run until March 8. You can check out full details on the Rocket League website. On the mobile side, Rocket League Sideswipe just celebrated its first anniversary with the premier of Season 6.