Rocket League Creator's Garages Launch Tomorrow With Content Creator Athena

Psyonix Games has announced that Rocket League will launch its first Creator's Garage tomorrow, starting with content creator Athena. Creator Garages are a way to celebrate Rocket League's core community members.

They also have unique collections of existing Rocket League items gathered and curated by content creators from the community, and Athena kicks off this initiative that will run through this year and 2022.

For 2,000 Credits (about $20), Athena's Garage includes the orange painted Octane and Shisa decals, titanium white-colored Luminous Trail and Dueling Dragons Goal Explosions, an orange Standard Boost, and black-colored Yamane wheels.

Tomorrow, Athena's Garage hits the Item Shop — a collection of items handpicked by @Athena herself.

Tomorrow, Athena's Garage hits the Item Shop — a collection of items handpicked by @Athena herself.

Additionally, you can use Athena's Support-A-Creator code, "ATHENAART," in the game's Item Shop in order to support her. Athena will also be the first Rocket League content creator who will release a song under the Canadian independent electronic music label, Monstercat. Created alongside smle, the song is called "Eternal" and will be featured as the main track on the Rocket League menu just before its official release on August 6.

Athena's Creator Garage will be available for a limited time starting tomorrow, August 5 at 9 AM PST. There is no confirmed end date for Athena's, but presumably, specific Creator Garages will be eventually phased out to make way for upcoming new ones as they are announced and launched.

In related news, James Bond's Aston Martin DB5 is now available in Rocket League.