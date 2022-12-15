Rocket League Collaborates With Lofi Girl In Frosty Fest
Get Lofi Girl songs during Frosty Fest.
As is tradition, Rocket League's Frosty Fest is back for the holidays. It's a limited-time event featuring special modes, challenges, and unique rewards. This year, Lofi Girl--the channel behind the wildly popular "lofi hip hop radio, beats to relax/study to" stream--has collaborated with Rocket League, and players can get Lofi Girl-themed rewards and soundtracks.
Frosty Fest is live now and will run until January 3. The three limited-time events will get added one-by-one during this period. Winter Breakaway is now live. Heatseeker Ricochet arrives on December 21, and Knockout joins on December 28.
Part of Lofi Girl's collaboration includes tracks specifically made for Rocket League, like Flying Sled and Winter Drive by Kainbeats, First Snow and Winter Morning by Purrple Cat, and Monday by xander. You can find these tracks over at Rocket League's YouTube channel too.
Rocket League's Season 9 kicked off in December, and we've got a gallery of all cosmetics players can obtain from the rocket pass. Season 9 also has a new ice and fire twist to Forbidden Temple.
