Rocket League Celebrates Its 7th Anniversary With The Birthday Ball Event

The festive event gifts players with free cosmetics, new store items, and two new LTMs.

By on

Comments

In honor of its seventh anniversary, Rocket League is holding a special in-game event to celebrate the occasion--no RSVP required. Rocket League's Birthday Ball event brings with it a multitude of new features including new challenges, limited-time modes, and free rewards--including a very special type of reward that players have never received in previous events.

The game's official anniversary isn't until July 7, but Rocket League developer Psyonix is kicking the festivities off early on July 6. Keep reading for a detailed look at all the gifts you can expect to unwrap during the Birthday Ball event.

Now Playing: Rocket League Birthday Ball Trailer

New LTMs

Two limited-time modes will be available during the Birthday Ball event. The first is a new version of Heat Seeker, which will be playable in teams of two instead of the standard three-player team. The chaotic LTM will run from July 6-13.

Knockout mode is also making a return, allowing players to face off in an eight-person free-for-all where only the strongest survive. In this mode, drivers have the ability to block, attack, and grab other cars as they engage in vehicular combat. Getting knocked out three times will get you eliminated, but other players aren't the only thing you have to look out for--environmental hazards like spikes and lasers will pop up on the playing field, and making contact with them will result in an instant KO.

New store items

The following items will rotate through Rocket League's item shop while the Birthday Ball event is live:

  • Fennec car (Titanium White)
  • Fancy Formal decal (Fennec)
  • Anniversary Edition Spyder Wheels
  • Anniversary Edition Top Hat Topper
Rocket League's Anniversary Edition Top Hat Topper
Rocket League's Anniversary Edition Top Hat Topper

New challenges and a special reward

The Birthday Ball event also includes event challenges with rewards unlike any other. For the first time in Rocket League history, players will receive up to 300 Credits for completing event challenges. Credits can be used to purchase premium items from the item shop.

In addition to Credits, players who complete the event's challenges can also claim the following rewards:

  • Golden Goat player title
  • Precious Metal avatar border
  • Golden Eggs, which unlock blueprints from the Champions Series 1 through 4

Rocket League's Birthday Ball ends on July 19, so players will have plenty of time to complete challenges and collect the event's free loot. More details about the event can be found in Psyonix's Birthday Ball blog post, but if you're already itching to unwrap some free loot, connect your Epic Games account to your Rocket League account to redeem some colorful cosmetics from Rocket League's collaboration with Fall Guys.

Rocket League is free to play on console and PC.

