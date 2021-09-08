Rocket League And The NFL Reunite For The NFL Fan Pass 2021, Gridiron Mode Returning

Psyonix and the National Football League have announced the return of the NFL Fan Pass to Rocket League, bringing more American football-themed content to the popular vehicular soccer game on September 9.

The NFL Fan Pass 2021 will be available for 1,000 credits in the in-game shop. The Pass is a new type of bundle for Rocket League, one that unlocks additional NFL-themed content throughout the duration of the 2021 NFL season. The Pass starts with Dominus Decals for all 32 NFL teams, as well as a Pigskin Paint finish. Future content will unlock for all that own the pass.

Additional NFL content drops will include:

Thanksgiving

32 NFL Team Octane Decals

32 NFL Team Player Banners

32 NFL Team Antennas

Super Bowl LVI

32 NFL Team Fennec Decals

32 NFL Team Breakout Decals

32 NFL Team Helmet Toppers

Along with the new NFL Pass, the Gridiron Limited Time Mode will return for players to enjoy until September 15, along with new NFL-themed in-game challenges that will unlock more NFL-themed content.

Psyonix will celebrate the NFL Pass and the start of the NFL season with a Gridiron Games single-elimination tournament featuring Rocket League pros and creators on its official Twitch channel at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET. Those participating in the event have not yet been announced.

The NFL and Psyonix have partnered multiple times in the past, first adding team decals to the game in December 2020 and then adding the Gridiron mode in the leadup to Super Bowl LV last January.