Rock Band Blitz Being Removed Soon, Here's When

Rock Band Blitz, the digital-only Rock Band game that doesn't use plastic peripherals, is being removed from Xbox Live and PlayStation Network soon. Developer Harmonix announced (via VideoGamer.com) that the $15 game will be de-listed on August 28.

Harmonix did not explain why Rock Band Blitz is being delisted on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. However, the company did make clear that the game will never be made available on Xbox One or PlayStation 4 through backwards compatibility.

The developer also clarified that all 25 songs on the soundtrack can be imported into Rock Band 4 at no cost. You can find out how to do that here. If you already bought Rock Band Blitz or do so before it's removed, you can presumably keep playing.

Released in 2012, Blitz's gameplay revolves around different aspects of a song--including drums, guitar, bass, keys, and vocals--being represented as a series of lanes. To play the song well, you need to match your button presses with the instrument. As mentioned, it uses a controller and not the plastic instruments the series is known for.

Something else that's cool about the game is that it works with the Rock Band DLC library, so you could potentially play thousands of songs beyond its soundtrack.

For more on Rock Band Blitz, you can read GameSpot's review here.