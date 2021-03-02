Rock Band 4 Adds "Superman" By Goldfinger This Week

Rock Band 4 is getting pair of DLC tracks this week, and they're good ones. The ska songs "Superman" by Goldfinder and "Younger Lungs" by Less Than Jake will be available with the store refresh this week for $2 each.

"Superman" is an iconic earworm of a song in the world of gaming, as it was featured in the first Tony Hawk's Pro Skater game--you can hear it again in the Pro Skater 1 + 2 remaster.

"Younger Lungs" by Less Than Jake was featured on the band's 2012 EP Seasons Greetings from Less Than Jake. "The song is everything we love about upbeat ska-punk anthems. Bassists will especially love the bouncy basslines and keeping the beat on track," Harmonix said in a blog post.

The two new songs will be available to buy from the in-game store on March 4.

This is the final week of Rock Band 4's Season 20. You can get all of the season's new DLC through the $27 Season Pass, which includes 18 songs and represents a discount over buying the tunes individually.