Roccat Gaming Keyboards See Lowest Price Ever In Best Buy Deal Of The Day

Best Buy's Deals of the Day for Thursday include a particularly nice couple of deals on Roccat gaming keyboards, with both the Vulcan 120 and the Vulcan 121 mechanical keyboards on sale for $105 each. That marks their lowest price ever, though we'll note that Amazon is price-matching this deal as well. The Deals of the Day are available only through the rest of today; after that, they'll return to their $160 list price.

The Vulcan 120 and 121 keyboards are basically the same in terms of build and features. The 120 is silver, while the 121 comes in a darker black; both feature AIMO illumination for RGB backlighting and LED effects. The 120 comes with Roccat's tactile and crisp Titan switches, while the 121 has linear switches for extremely fast keystrokes and consistency. Both include wrist rests that are magnetically detachable along with programmable macro keys and full n-key rollover so every keystroke is registered.

If you'd rather pick one up from Amazon, you can check out the deals on the Vulcan 120 and Vulcan 121 available there, with both brown and red switches available for the Vulcan 121 deal.

Roccat Vulcan 120 mechanical gaming keyboard

In other Deals of the Day, Best Buy is slashing prices on the Logitech GMX518 optical gaming mouse ($20), the MSI GF63 15.6-inch gaming laptop ($630), and a very sturdy-looking Walker Edison computer desk ($363).