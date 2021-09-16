Roblox Reported 48 Million Daily Active Users This August

Roblox continues to grow in the wake of the company going public earlier this year, with its latest monthly report showing an all-time-high of 48 million daily active users in August. This is up from 41 million daily active users when we last checked in in May.

The latest Roblox key metrics report also revealed that monthly earnings were between $167 million and $170 million, an increase of around 100% year on year.

The game, a self-described "human co-experience platform", exploded in popularity last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, cementing itself as a popular online hangout for players who couldn't meet up in real life. Since then it has been able to maintain its steady growth in both user numbers and revenue.

The company has made use of its platform to replace real-life events, hosting huge experiences like last year's Lil Nas X concert. The company is set to try and replicate that success again this week, when Twenty One Pilots are due to host a concert and related "experience" within the game.

Roblox has big ambitions to continue its growth, as one of the numerous companies now determined to grow its platform into a "metaverse"--other companies leaning on the metaverse concept include Epic Games and Facebook. Most recently, Roblox rolled out a test of an in-game voice chat system that would help Roblox players communicate seamlessly like they would in real life, but also to go beyond the restrictions of the real world.