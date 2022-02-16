Roblox Had Nearly 55 Million Daily Active Players In January, About 45.5 Million For Last Year

Roblox is one of the most popular games on Earth, and the company that makes the game has now shared new data and insight that speak to the enormity of the game.

Roblox Corp. has released its latest earnings report, and the company appears to be firing on all cylinders. Roblox had nearly 55 million daily active users in January 2022, CEO David Baszucki said. This level of enthusiasm for the game shows that Roblox is "increasingly an integral part of people's lives," Baszucki said.

Comparing to other titles isn't easy because most companies do not share daily active user numbers, nor would any comparison be perfect or complete, but it's expected that Roblox would be among the largest for a single game. Activision Blizzard recently reported it had 371 million monthly active users across all of its games.

"As we look ahead to 2022, we will continue to develop our technology to enable deeper forms of communication, immersion, and expression on our platform," Baszucki said.

For the full fiscal year, Roblox had 45.5 million daily active users on average, which was up 40% year-over-year. The number of hours "engaged" in Roblox was 41.4 billion, up 35% year-over-year.

People are spending lots of money in Roblox, as the company reported an average bookings per daily active user for the year was $59.85. Total revenue for the full fiscal year was $1.9 billion, which was up 108% year-over-year.

Another big number for Roblox in the past fiscal year was $538.321 million, which is the amount of money that Roblox Corp. paid to developers on the platform.

Like other companies, Roblox Corp. is attempting to create its own metaverse of sorts with the game. It has discussed plans for a voice chat system that it says goes beyond what's possible in physical reality.

Roblox hasn't been without its controversies. A report from Vice dug into how children can be swindled out of their money and creations in Roblox.