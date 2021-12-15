River City Girls 2 Is Coming To Nintendo Switch Summer 2022

Developer WayForward has confirmed that the next entry in the River City Girls series, River City Girls 2, is headed to Nintendo Switch in Summer 2022. The news was announced as a part of Nintendo's Indie World Showcase, which took place on December 15, 2021 and offered a first look at a handful of some seriously fun-looking upcoming titles as well as plenty of Switch port reveals.

There's trouble once again in River City!



The follow-up to 2019's River City Girls, River City Girls 2 follows veteran brawlers Misako, Kyoko, Kunio, and Riki as they traverse the vibrant metropolis of River City, and promises an "all-new adventure" with everything people loved from the first game. In addition to the usual crew, two new playable characters are also joining the fray, making for a total of six fighters to choose from. Just like its predecessor, you'll be able to see these characters in action together thanks to the series' cooperative mode. However, whereas River City Girls only had local co-op, you and a friend can now take to streets from anywhere in the world thanks to the new online mode.

Alongside the new characters also come new combos, techniques, and even better customization via upgradable movesets. Players will then be able to test all these moves out on a much larger map featuring new locations as well as a new soundtrack by original composer Megan McDuffee.

Last but certainly not least, back when River City Girls 2 was announced during 2021's Limited Run Games' E3 presentation, our first look at the game revealed art of a character strongly resembling Double Dragon's Marian Kelly, who appeared in River City Girls as the owner of an accessory shop called Swaggage. Based on what we've seen of the sequel thus far, it could be Kelly is making her way from hapless damsel in distress to seriously shredded street fighter, and will be joining the game as one of its six playable characters.

River City Girls 2 is slated to hit Nintendo Switch Summer 2022, with releases for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC also to come.