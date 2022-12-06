River City Girls 2 Developers Reveal Game Is Coming Later This Month

Developer WayForward has announced River City Girls 2 will launch December 15 in North America and Europe. The beat-'em-up sequel starts after the first game and features Marian from the Double Dragon franchise as well as Provie from River City Ransom: Underground.

Marian first appeared in Double Dragon as Billy Lee's girlfriend who, after taking a punch to the gut, becomes a damsel in distress for the entirety of the game. River City Girls 2 will see her dishing out some pain as a playable character after a cameo role in the previous title.

Along with Marian and Provie, River City Girls 2 also features the original title's cast of four: Misako, Kyoko, Kunio, and Riki. Another key difference with River City Girls 2 is the incorporation of online co-op, with four players being able to fight together.

River City Girls 2 will also offer a "massive nonlinear game world and RPG-like character growth," according to WayForward. In addition, composer Megan McDuffee is returning to score the game's soundtrack.

Back in June 2021, WayForward unveiled River City Girls 2 as part of the Limited Run Games' E3 presentation. Then, as part of a Nintendo Indies World Showcase in December 2021, the sequel was slated for a summer 2022 release.

WayForward is bringing River City Girls 2 to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. It will cost $40.