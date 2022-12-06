River City Girls 2 Developers Reveal Game Is Coming Later This Month

WayForward will digitally launch the beat-'em-up sequel December 15.

By on

Comments

Developer WayForward has announced River City Girls 2 will launch December 15 in North America and Europe. The beat-'em-up sequel starts after the first game and features Marian from the Double Dragon franchise as well as Provie from River City Ransom: Underground.

Marian first appeared in Double Dragon as Billy Lee's girlfriend who, after taking a punch to the gut, becomes a damsel in distress for the entirety of the game. River City Girls 2 will see her dishing out some pain as a playable character after a cameo role in the previous title.

Click To Unmute
  1. December Update | Custom Game Browser | Halo Infinite
  2. Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Destiny 2 Crossover Cosmetics
  3. The Witcher 3's Next Gen Upgrade Looks Incredible
  4. Aliens: Fireteam Elite - Ruptured Cistern Trailer
  5. ELDEN RING | Free Colosseum Update Trailer
  6. Far Cry 6: Lost Between Worlds Launch Trailer
  7. Free Elden Ring Colosseum Update Revealed | GameSpot News
  8. Back 4 Blood – “River of Blood” Launch Trailer
  9. Dead Island 2 - Welcome to HELL-A Gameplay Trailer
  10. Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Video Review
  11. GigaBash | Godzilla DLC - Official Trailer
  12. Destiny 2: Season of Plunder - "Awake" Cinematic

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: RiverCity Girls 2 - Marian Gameplay Trailer

Along with Marian and Provie, River City Girls 2 also features the original title's cast of four: Misako, Kyoko, Kunio, and Riki. Another key difference with River City Girls 2 is the incorporation of online co-op, with four players being able to fight together.

River City Girls 2 will also offer a "massive nonlinear game world and RPG-like character growth," according to WayForward. In addition, composer Megan McDuffee is returning to score the game's soundtrack.

Back in June 2021, WayForward unveiled River City Girls 2 as part of the Limited Run Games' E3 presentation. Then, as part of a Nintendo Indies World Showcase in December 2021, the sequel was slated for a summer 2022 release.

WayForward is bringing River City Girls 2 to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. It will cost $40.

Click To Unmute
River City Girls 2 - Villains Trailer
  1. December Update | Custom Game Browser | Halo Infinite
  2. Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Destiny 2 Crossover Cosmetics
  3. The Witcher 3's Next Gen Upgrade Looks Incredible
  4. Aliens: Fireteam Elite - Ruptured Cistern Trailer
  5. ELDEN RING | Free Colosseum Update Trailer
  6. Far Cry 6: Lost Between Worlds Launch Trailer
  7. Free Elden Ring Colosseum Update Revealed | GameSpot News
  8. Back 4 Blood – “River of Blood” Launch Trailer
  9. Dead Island 2 - Welcome to HELL-A Gameplay Trailer
  10. Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Video Review
  11. GigaBash | Godzilla DLC - Official Trailer
  12. Destiny 2: Season of Plunder - "Awake" Cinematic

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

River City Girls 2
Nintendo Switch
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)