Risk Of Rain 2 Sells 4 Million On Steam Alone, Big Update Coming This Year

Popular roguelike Risk of Rain 2 has recorded a new milestone, as developer Hopoo Games has revealed that it has sold over 4 million copies on PC via Steam alone. This impressive achievement comes without even factoring in PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and Stadia sales, with the developer also noting that 88% of players have played the game for more than an hour, with 57% of those players investing more than 10 hours into the game.

This news comes ahead of the release of the free Anniversary Update on March 25, which will see the game's Bandit survivor added back, 88 new lore entries added, and other older content to be revisited.

"Working on the Bandit was both fun and rewarding for us," Hopoo Games wrote in a Steam post update. "It really highlighted how much better we've gotten at making content since the original scrapped inception of the Bandit in internal development."

Risk of Rain 2's modding community has made a modded version of the Bandit ever since this survivor was discovered, and Hopoo Games' version of the class won't come at the expense of the effort put in by its community.

"We know that the scrapped Bandit has always been a favorite for modders to add their own finishes and ideas to, and so we have implemented our Bandit as a separate survivor from the modded Bandit, in order to preserve community-made Bandit mods,” the developer explained.

Risk of Rain 2 roadmap

Looking towards the future, the studio revealed that the first paid expansion will arrive sometime in Q4 2021, bringing with it more enemies, bosses, and a new game mode. Risk of Rain 2 officially exited Steam's Early access program in August, and currently has an 85% score on Metacritic and over 137,000 positive Steam Reviews.