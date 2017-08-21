Rise Of The Tomb Raider Xbox One X Enhancements Detailed

Rise of the Tomb Raider is one of the many games that will receive enhancements on Xbox One X. Today, publisher Square Enix revealed what aspects of the game will be improved when played on Microsoft's upcoming console.

Like other Xbox One X-enhanced games, all of the improvements are visual in nature. Xbox One X players will have three visuals modes to choose from. Those who'd like to experience the highest fidelity resolution can play the game in native 4K; Enriched Visuals mode, meanwhile, features "stunning graphic upgrades;" finally, High Frame Rate mode allows for the smoothest gameplay experience.

Square Enix also detailed the tech enhancements afforded by Xbox One X. These include HDR support, spatial audio support including Dolby Atmos, enhanced textures for Lara, NPCs, and environments, as well as improved anti-aliasing. Square Enix released a new trailer for Rise of the Tomb Raider that showcases all of these improvements in action. You can see it and some new screenshots above.

Xbox One X releases worldwide on November 7. Rise of the Tomb Raider's enhancements will be available on launch day. Pre-orders for Xbox One X went live yesterday following Microsoft's Gamescom livestream; you can reserve the console right now at these retailers.