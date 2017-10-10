Rise Of The Tomb Raider Looks Gorgeous On Xbox One X

One of the many games that will be enhanced on Xbox One X is Rise of the Tomb Raider, the acclaimed sequel to Crystal Dynamics' Tomb Raider reboot. We got a chance to see the title running on Microsoft's new console at New York Comic-Con, and it looks stunning in person.

Like other Xbox One X-enhanced games, Rise of the Tomb Raider will receive a slate of visual and performance improvements when played on an Xbox One X. The game boasts three different visual modes. Native 4K offers the highest fidelity resolution, while Enriched Visual mode is something of an in-between option; while it doesn't offer true 4K, it still looks amazing and runs at 30 FPS. Those who favor performance can choose High Frame Rate mode, which bumps the gameplay up to 60 FPS at a slight dip in visuals compared to the other two settings.

We captured 12 minutes of footage of Rise of the Tomb Raider running on Xbox One X, which you can watch above. The demo we got to play took us through an early portion of the game and showcased the three different visual modes, which you can freely switch between while playing the title.

Rise of the Tomb Raider originally launched for Xbox One in 2015 and was subsequently released for PC and PS4. Those who already own a copy of the title will be able to download a free update on November 7--the day the Xbox One X launches worldwide--that adds all of the Xbox One X enhancements.