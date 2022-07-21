Rise Of Kingdoms Adds Cleopatra

Lilith Games is introducing Cleopatra to its mobile game, Rise of Kingdoms. Cleopatra will retain the "Legendary Commander" status in-game and is considered one of the best resource-gathering characters.

Cleopatra has a significant area of effect skill that heal her nearby allies for a percentage of life and increases their armor to a maximum of 15% for two seconds. Both her primary and secondary commanders are good when selected as a gathering. She also has skills and talents that enhance her work, making her a versatile commander for collecting any type of resources on the map.

Although she has a significant area of effect, she isn't meant to be used in PvP or PvE. Cleopatra shines in gathering loot and can only provide support in a "Sunset Canyon" event. Since she doesn't have any fighting skills, when enemies attack her, she takes a lot of damage.

Cleopatra's skills include the following:

Queen of Kings - Heals some of the slightly wounded units in your army and nearby friendly armies and increases the defense of these troops for the next 2 seconds.

End of Ptolemy - Increase stone gathering speed; increases food, wood, and gold gathering speed.

Beauty and Wisdom - Increases troop load.

The Last Pharaoh - Increases siege unit attack and defense when gathering at resource points on the map.

Gifts of the Nile - Cleopatra receives additional Resource Packs after she has finished gathering at resource points on the map.

Rise of Kingdoms is a free-to-play mobile game. You can download it on the Apple App Store, Google Play, and PC.

