Riot Games Launches Star Guardian Event Across League Games

Riot Games is bringing back the fourth iteration of its Star Guardians universe, an alternate reality where League Heroes are magical girls, for a 10-week event taking place across Riot's League games. It kicks off on Thursday, July 14, and in-game activities will be accompanied by other multimedia content.

Star Guardian content like new skins, champions, and an event pass will appear in League of Legends, Wild Rift, and Legends of Runeterra. In out-of-game activities, Porter Robinson kicks off the Star Guardian event with an original song titled Everything Goes On. A Star Guardian merch line will also be available for purchase, and a new Sessions album--a line of streaming-friendly music Riot developed with musicians--called Star Guardian Taliyah will also be released.

Check out the lists below for the major features you can expect from the Star Guardian event in each game.

Gallery

League of Legends

12 new Star Guardian Skins--Star Guardian Akali (Legendary), Kai’Sa (Legendary), Ekko, Sona, Taliyah, Quinn, Nilah, and Rell, Star Nemesis Morgana and Fiddlesticks, Prestige Star Guardian Ekko and Syndra

New Champion Nilah The Joy Unbound (ADC)

Star Guardian event pass

Ultimate Spellbook mode returns

New Star Guardian: Another Sky story--Akali and Kai'Sa star in a story about love and loss, friendship, and forgiveness.

Gallery

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Nine new Star Guardian Skins--Star Guardian Orianna, Seraphine, Ahri, Senna, Xayah, Rakan, and Miss Fortune, Redeemed Star Guardian Rakan and Xayah

Star Guardian event pass

New Star Guardian Story--Xayah’s on a journey to save Rakan, and she's helped out by some new guardians.

Legends of Runeterra

Eight new Star Guardian Skins--Star Guardian Gwen, Kai'Sa (Legendary), Jinx, Senna, Quinn, Taliyah, Lulu, Soraka

Guardians--Star Guardian Drake and Gwen Doll

New Board--Starlight Stage Legendary Board

Star Guardian figures will also be available soon.

"Star Guardian is a world our players love and have been wanting to see more of for so many years," said League of Legends executive producer Jeremy Lee. "We're so excited to be bringing it back in this big way, across multiple titles and parts of Riot."

In more League of Legends news, five of Riot's games will be coming to Xbox Game Pass in 2022. League, Valorant, Legends of Runeterra, Teamfight Tactics, and League of Legends: Wild Rift will join the service, increasing the number of PC and mobile titles available on Xbox's subscription service.