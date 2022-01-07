Riot Games Details 2022 Plans For League Of Legends And Wild Rift

The 2022 League of Legends season is nearly upon us, and Riot has now unveiled everything fans have plenty to look forward to when they step back into the Summoner's Rift.

The core League of Legends experience on PC is getting a new champion in Zeri, who harnesses the power of electricity to enhance her shields, siphon shields from opponents to shield herself, and attack with quick zaps. Zeri will become available as part of the 12.2 patch, along with new Firecracker skins for Diana, Sett, Teemo, Tristana, and Xin Zhao.

Meanwhile, the mobile MOBA League of Legends: Wild Rift will see four new champions added in the next two patches: Sett and Yuumi will appear in patch 3.0, while Karma and Shen will arrive in patch 3.1.

Wild Rift will also see a new Elemental Rift feature where one of four elements--Infernal, Mountain, Ocean, and Cloud--will overtake the map, changing the terrain among other effects. The Elemental Rift will change with every match, so no two matches will be the same.

Finally, League of Legends esports is kicking off in North America with the LCS Lock-In on January 14. The ten LCS teams will split into two groups of five for a single round-robin, and the top eight teams from there will play a single elimination tournament culminating on January 30.

Alongside the main LoL season, Wild Rift esports will kick off for the first time in 2022. Eight regions will make the initial competitive Wild Rift infrastructure, with the first global tournament--the Wild Rift Icons Global Championship--set for this summer in Europe.