Rime Review Roundup

Since its reveal at Gamescom 2013, Rime has gone on quite the journey. After a trailer release the following year, all went quiet until March 2016, when it was revealed that developer Tequila Works had reacquired the game's rights from its then-publisher Sony. Microsoft had previously turned Rime down long before Sony's ill-fated deal.

The game was then re-revealed for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC earlier this year. But is the final product any good?

With its May 26 release date nearly upon us, reviews have started to go live for Tequila's long-awaited puzzle game. In our review, we said "Rime's artistry is unquestionable," but "constant navigation problems, some frustrating puzzles, fiddly platforming, and severe frame rate dips make Rime feel like a well-dressed tribute act." Check out our full Rime review for more.

For a wider view of critics' opinions, take a look at our review roundup below.

Game : Rime

: Rime Developer : Tequila Works

: Tequila Works Platform : PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch

: PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch Release : May 26 (for PS4, Xbox One, PC; "shortly afterward" for Switch)

: May 26 (for PS4, Xbox One, PC; "shortly afterward" for Switch) Price: US $30 / £25 / AU $60

GameSpot -- 6/10

"Rime's artistry is unquestionable. Each world is enchanting in its own way, from the naturalistic peace of the first to the abstract doom of the last. Its soundtrack is similarly beautiful, capable of evoking wonder, tension, and fear in equal measure. But when compared to its influences like Ico, Shadow of the Colossus, and Journey, it doesn't hold up too well. Consistent navigation problems, some frustrating puzzles, fiddly platforming, and severe frame rate dips make Rime feel like a well-dressed tribute act." -- Oscar Dayus [Full review]

Polygon -- 6.5/10

"Save for its manipulative final moments, I spent the of the entirety of the game completely stone-faced. I felt only a detached appreciation for visuals and music that, because of the monotonous game they envelop, never congeal into something really moving. No giggles of delight, no gasps of wonder, just ... nothing. I didn’t hate Rime. I didn’t love Rime. I played Rime for a while, then later, it ended." -- Justin McElroy [Full review]

The Guardian -- 4/5

"Rime exists in a well-trodden video-game niche, remarkable for neither its concept nor its execution. But it transcends its limitations by tapping into something universal: a child's feelings of wonder at a strange and sometimes dangerous world." -- Steve Dinneen [Full review]

Eurogamer -- Recommended

"This game has it all, really. It has a sense of wonder, of poise and, over time, a true sense of emerging character. And it has something to say. Something that is worth hearing." -- Christian Donlan [Full review]

Game Informer -- 8/10

"Rime's world and story are where it shines. It pulls the player through strange seemingly disconnected environments, slowly revealing its true meaning as you move deeper. In the end, everything is sharply pulled into focus with a simple, but dramatic final story revelation and level. It made me want to replay the game from my new perspective and even seek out the collectibles I had earlier written off as unnecessary. Many elements of Rime are familiar, but it is an effective use of the medium and expertly builds up to (and executes) its cathartic finale." -- Kyle Hillard [Full review]

PC Gamer -- 62/100

"The lack of narrative drive is why Rime didn't click with me in the way I hoped it would. I didn't know enough about the boy or his journey to really care about why he was following this yappy fox around, even when I did find a particular puzzle engaging. When the soundtrack swells dramatically in a way that suggests the game is trying to provoke feels--which is fairly frequently--it just hasn't earned those emotional moments. I'm sad to say I was unmoved by most of Rime's attempts to engage me on a deeper narrative level. I'm not made of stone, or anything, and plenty of narrative-centric games get under my skin. I just think Rime waits too long to make you invest in what's going on." -- Samuel Roberts [Full review]

GamesRadar+ -- 4.5/5

"That being said, these aren't the kind of flaws that make Rime unplayable or even unpleasant. The modicum of frustration imposed by these technical failings is negligible compared to the constant sense of satisfaction it offers. Every time you solve a puzzle, uncover a secret passage, or collect a hidden trinket, you feel all the more clever because you saw the hint of something bigger and wanted to figure it out. You saw a path and wanted to see where it led." -- Sam Prell [Full review]

US Gamer -- 3/5

"Rime is a beautiful, beautiful game that manages to feel remarkably empty, even in the face of its earnest attempts. The aesthetic that breathes life into the island of Rime feels a bit too familiar, but it doesn't dampen its vast, ever-photographable horizons. Nonetheless, Rime is a light third-person adventure game with quiet puzzle solving, in a year where we haven't had much of those, which alone makes it a worthwhile respite." -- Cat McCarthy [Full review]