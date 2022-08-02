Ridge Racer Arcade Cabinet Gets $150 Price Cut

Target is offering big price cuts on a slew of Arcade1Up products, including the popular Ridge Racer arcade cabinet. Typically offered for $550, you can pick up the cool cabinet for just $400. The cabinet can only be found online (so don’t rush out to your local Target to score this deal), but if you make the purchase today your order could arrive as early as August 8.

Arcade1Up Ridge Racer Home Arcade $400 (was $550) The Ridge Racer Home Arcade is quite different from most other cabinets in the Arcade1Up lineup. Instead of the standard control panel, you’ll get a gas pedal and brakes down by your feet, then a rumble steering wheel and shifter positioned at an angle up by the 17-inch LCD screen. Pulling it all together is a sleek red and black design, along with dual speakers and a variable volume switch. Best of all, the cabinet includes five great games: Ridge Racer

Ridge Racer 2

Rave Racer

Ace Driver

Ace Driver: Victory Lap See at Target

If you’re the competitive type, you’ll be glad to know that the Ridge Racer Home Arcade can connect to the internet to access leaderboards. The only drawback to the cabinet is its weight--clocking it at just under 100lbs, you might need a friend (or two) to help maneuver it into position and put it together.

Ridge Racer isn’t the only Arcade1Up cabinet on sale at Target. You’ll also find the Star Wars Pinball Game, Killer Instinct Cabinet, Attack From Mars Pinball Game, and more available with a discount. All three are reduced by at least $150, so be sure to check out the sale before pulling the trigger on this Ridge Racer setup.