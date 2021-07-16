Skyward Sword Joy-Cons Riders Republic Delay Fortnite Alien Artifacts Week 6 Steam Deck Storage Problems Baldur's Gate Patch Notes Steam Deck Preorders

Riders Republic Suffers Another Delay To October 28

Ubisoft has delayed the extreme action sports simulator Riders Republic for the third time, pushing it out of its September 2 launch.

Riders Republic, the extreme action sports game developed by Steep creator Ubisoft Annecy, has been delayed and now launches on October 28, the publisher announced.

In a brief blog post, Ubisoft said the delay gives the studio "more time to fine tune the experience and give you another chance to jump in before launch [to] provide feedback." This is in reference to the Riders Republic beta Ubisoft announced during E3 2021. Registration for the beta is still available, but the publisher has yet to announced when it will go live. The publisher said it will "have more to share soon" on its official social media channel.

This is the third delay Riders Republic has suffered since its initial announcement. Originally planned to launch on February 25, Ubisoft pushed the game back to later this year for additional polish before announcing a new September 2 release date. Riders Republic is still scheduled to launch on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Stadia, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Alongside this delay, Ubisoft has pushed Rainbow Six Extraction's release date to January 22 to give the team more time to bring the "immersive, cooperative, and thrilling experience to life."

In other Riders Republic news, game director Arnaud Ragot told GameSpot that the extreme action sports game will feature no bots. So regardless of what mode you're playing, the game should always have real-world players.

