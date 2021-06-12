E3 LIVE STREAM E3 Schedule: June 12-15 Watch Ubisoft Forward Rainbow 6 Extraction Rocksmith+ Xur Location

Riders Republic Launches On September 2

Extreme sports game Riders Republic is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Ubisoft showed off more of Riders Republic and announced a release date during its E3 2021 Ubisoft Forward event. The varied extreme sports game is launching on September 2 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

The deep dive trailer runs through a number of the activities you'll be able to compete in when Riders Republic launches later this year. After creating your character, you can meet up with other players, learn about upcoming events, and customize your character in the Rider's Ridge HUB area of the game. From here, you can jump into competitions and events, including trick battles, 6v6 races, and mass races that feature dozens of players.

There's a variety of extreme sports on offer, letting you soar down mountains on snowboards and mountain bikes, strap into wingsuits and jetpacks, and more. Participating in an activity earns you stars--whether you're winning races or discovering landmarks in the open world--and these stars contribute toward your overall progress.

You can register for the Riders Republic beta now.

