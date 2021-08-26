Riders Republic Beta Opens For Everyone, Letting Anyone Try Ubisoft's Extreme Sports Game

The beta for Ubisoft's new extreme sports game Riders Republic is now open for everyone. After a closed test, Ubisoft has opened it up to everyone, now until August 28.

To join the beta, you need only click the "Play Now" button on the Riders Republic beta website, and this will take you to a link to download the beta, which is available across console and PC.

📌 The Riders Republic Beta is now extended until August 28th... And is open to everyone!

Join the madness at https://t.co/MY9M2kYBPR — Riders Republic (@RidersRepublic) August 25, 2021

The beta client is between 19-21 GB, depending on your platform, and the PC system requirements can be seen here. Unlike the closed beta, this open beta is not under any kind of NDA, so users can create and share content and videos with no restrictions.

For those who were chosen for the closed beta, which started August 23, their progress will carry forward to the open beta. However, as is often the case for open betas, progress will not extend to the full version of Riders Republic when it releases later this year.

Check out the Riders Republic FAQ page to learn more.

Riders Republic is an extreme sports game that builds on the foundation of Ubisoft Annecy's Steep but goes much further with additional sports and a bigger world to explore. The game also has events called Mass Races, where more than 50 people race together.

After a delay, Riders Republic is slated to launch on October 28 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, as well as PS4 and Xbox One. It'll be on streaming services too, including Stadia and Luna, while subscribers to Ubisoft+ will get access to the game as well.

For more, check out GameSpot's Riders Republic preorder guide. You can also check out GameSpot's preview of the game, "Riders Republic Seems To Fulfill The Extreme Sports Fantasy."