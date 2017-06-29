Rick And Morty Season 3 Premiere Date Announced, Trailer Released

Cartoon Network's popular animated show Rick & Morty will come back for its third season in July. The new season will premiere on July 30, and a trailer shows off some the wacky and wonderful situations that Rick and Morty will find themselves in.

Rick & Morty, which Cartoon Network calls its "most scientifically accurate animated comedy," follows the the genius/idiot Rick and his grandson, Morty. A lot of weird stuff happens, and it looks like this will continue to be true in Season 3.

Rick & Morty was created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon. New episodes will premiere July 30 at 11:30 PM ET on Cartoon Network's Adult Swim.

In other Rick & Morty news, content from the show will be available in Rocket League soon, as well as the party game Move or Die.