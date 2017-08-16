Rick And Morty Can No Longer Be Livestreamed For Free

Adult Swim's acclaimed animated sci-fi comedy Rick and Morty is no longer available to stream for free. The network had offered free livestreams of the first three episodes of the current third season on its website. However, this weekend's Episode 4 was not streamed live and is only available to subscribers.

The network announced this via a tweet, which told viewers that the episode could only be seen with a cable login and instructed pirates to "start your engines." Check it out below:

In a statement to Polygon, the network said, "Adult Swim livestreamed the first two episodes of Rick and Morty to kick off the new season and will continue to offer episodes to view online after they have aired on the network."

Viewers who visited Adult Swim's site on Sunday were instead offered a livestream of actors performing that week's script in deliberately chaotic fashion.

If you have seen Episode 4 of the current season of Rick and Morty, then check out GameSpot's breakdown of the episode. In addition, we are giving away a Weaponized Morty Funko Pop--click here to enter.