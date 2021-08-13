"Revitalized" Quake Could Appear At QuakeCon 2021

QuakeCon 2021 kicks off later this month, and amongst the numerous panels dedicated to Deathloop, Fallout 76, The Elder Scrolls Online, and Doom, the convention's namesake will also have some time in the spotlight with a "revitalized" edition of the game possibly being shown off. For the Saturday morning Let's Talk Quake panel, developers Id Software and MachineGames will share the stage to talk about the classic first-person shooter.

As spotted by PC Gamer, the original listing for the panel referenced some sort of update for the 1996 game.

"Quake is back, in this special stream John Linneman from Digital Foundry talks to Jerk Gustafsson of Machine Games about the title's iconic legacy and what it meant to both of them." the panel description read before it was altered. "The pair will also discuss the additional content Machine Games have contributed to this revitalized edition."

A revitalized Quake could mean anything, especially if MachineGames will be in attendance. The studio is currently busy with an Indiana Jones game though, so a full-on reboot from the developer behind the modern-day Wolfenstein trilogy could be wishful thinking.

MachineGames did create an all-new Quake episode in 2016 to mark the 20th anniversary of the series, so a 25th-anniversary celebration seems more likely. In case you're interested, you can still grab that episode from this link.

The Quake panel will start at 11:05 AM PT / 2:05 PM ET on August 19. To see what else is in store and when the other panels start, you can check out our QuakeCon 2021 schedule.