Review Roundup Of Biomutant: Here's What The Critics Are Saying

After numerous delays, THQ Nordic's Biomutant is finally launching on May 25. Ahead of its release, reviews for the open-world action game have begun to appear online.

Here at GameSpot, our Biomutant review scored the Experiment 101-developed game a 6/10. Reviewer Richard Wakeling described the title as an "ambitiously flawed game from a small studio." The review goes on to say, "The games industry could always use more risky endeavors like this one."

Set in a post-apocalyptic world, Biomutant has you playing as a mammal warrior who fights all types of creatures in a fantastical setting that appears to be influenced by franchises like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Devil May Cry, Fallout, Max Payne, and Borderlands.

"It's a flavorful petri dish, for sure, and there are plenty of uneven and drab aspects to its overall design and structure. The mixture between old and new ideas doesn't always sit right, but Biomutant also manages to carve out its own identity amid its many inspirations," Wakeling said in GameSpot's review.

You can see a sampling of excerpts from other Biomutant reviews below. You can also check out comedian Conan O'Brien's own review of Biomutant if that's something you're interested in.

While Biomutant is available on PS5 and Xbox Series X, this is the standard version that's playable on the next-gen machines through backwards compatibility. There is no word yet on if there will a bespoke next-gen edition of Biomutant later on.

Game: Biomutant

Biomutant Platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC

PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC Developer: Experiment 101

Experiment 101 Release Date: May 25

May 25 Price: $60/£55/$100 AUD

GameSpot -- 6/10

"While it might not always hit the mark, Biomutant is an ambitiously flawed game from a small studio, and the games industry could always use more risky endeavors like this one." -- Richard Wakeling [Full review]

Destructoid -- 8/10

I had a lot of trouble tearing myself away from Biomutant, and a lot of my grievances didn’t really surface until I’d finished it and had time to digest. Before that, I was absorbed in exploring its well-designed world, plumbing ruins, collecting dopey looking mounts, and dressing like I just survived a landfill explosion. There are some unwanted mutations in its genes, but they're covered in fur and easy to overlook." -- Zoey Handley [Full review]

A startling scene from Biomutant

VGC -- 2/5

"Biomutant's feature list seems to include everything a successful open-world action RPG needs. But journey through its towns, fields and bunkers, and there's no intrigue in its exploration or weight in its relationship building. Not even a worthy combat challenge to hold everything together. With so many ideas left under-developed, it wastes a setting that had far more potential." -- Jon Bailes [Full review]

IGN -- 6/10

"Biomutant has a lot of the building blocks of a top-drawer action RPG but its cookie-cutter approach to objectives and puzzles starts feeling very repetitive very early on." -- Luke Reilly [Full review]

PC Gamer -- 60/100

"I enjoyed it with a big pained grin much like the horrific smile of my spherically domed horse. I grit my teeth through the painful narration and groundless progression, if only to see what kind of fucked up muppet it would throw at me next. Biomutant is an extravagant cartoon diorama unlike anything on PC, it's just not much fun to play or listen to." -- James Davenport [Full review]

GamesRadar -- 3/5

"It's such a shame, because there is a great game in here. Biomutant's world and its characters are wonderful and brilliantly silly, but these elements clash against some of the more serious elements of the core story. The intensely formulaic and repetitive moments distract from the brilliant ones that'll have you nodding in approval, or laughing at its bizarreness. And it all comes down to the fact it doesn't really know exactly what it is or wants to be. If you got Biomutant in a sale, you wouldn't be sad, but as a full-priced offering, it feels too confused to easily recommend." -- Sam Loveridge [Full review]