Review Roundup For WarioWare: Get It Together!--What Critics Are Saying

WarioWare: Get It Together! is the latest game in the Wario-led microgame franchise, which releases on September 10 for the Nintendo Switch. The newest game introduces a handful of recurring playable characters for its platforming-led take on the franchise's classic format, meaning players will always be controlling a character within microgames this time around.

Many of the games in the WarioWare franchise have been organised around a singular gimmick, with varying degrees of success. Here's how critics are finding the platforming-focused Switch game.

"The twist in Get It Together is that all of the microgames involve some degree of character platforming. While previous WarioWare games might have simply had you press the A button at the right moment to manipulate an on-screen device, in Get It Together you'll always be controlling a character." Steve Watts wrote in GameSpot's WarioWare: Get It Together! review . "Characters include Wario, complete with his Wario Land-style shoulder slam, along with all of the WarioWare-specific characters who have been introduced throughout the series' history. As a story device, they've all been sucked into their own video game which is being plagued by bugs."

We've included a number of other reviews below. To find even more reviews from a broader range of critics, check out GameSpot sister site Metacritic.

GameSpot -- 8/10

"For the most part, the new character-based approach is a welcome addition to the WarioWare blueprint. The characters themselves are differentiated and expressive, and mechanically they make the traditional microgame challenges that much more engaging. The WarioWare series has been fertile ground for Nintendo to experiment with concepts like touchscreen capabilities in Touched or accelerometer-based motion in Twisted, which makes Get It Together's platforming riffs a little more traditional than usual. But that also makes it less reliant on a gimmick, and that's a change for the better." -- Steve Watts [Full review]

The Washington Post -- No Score

"I'm not sure if "Get It Together!" will make a convert out of anyone who doesn't already enjoy the series's brand of silliness and chaos, but it's an ambitious entry that successfully pushes the series into new territory in its own WarioWare way. It leans into its own ridiculousness to deliver a multiplayer experience that feels unique to the series and a single-player experience that has plenty of fun reasons to return even after you beat Story Mode. Embrace the chaos, and, like me, you’ll have a blast. " -- Alyse Stanley [Full review]

Polygon -- No Score

"WarioWare: Get It Together! tasks you with the usual multifarious microgames, such as counting items, tweezing hairs from a statue, or escaping a flooding dungeon. But instead of flipping your Game Boy Advance on its head or swiping a stylus across a second screen, like in past WarioWare games, Get It Together! asks you to control one of the members of Wario's posse--or the big man himself--in a rotating pool of characters you select. This new format adds an impressive layer of depth to the WarioWare universe, but ends up proving that too much chaos can be a bad thing--even for WarioWare. " -- Ryan Gilliam [Full review]

ArsTechnica -- No Score

"WW:GIT is hard to fault on a piece-by-piece basis, and when laid on a table like an unsolved jigsaw puzzle, its parts are up to the series' standard of humor, creativity, and polish. Yet the collection has not been put together quite right, and the result is a rare case of Nintendo putting a game out before it feels finished." -- Sam Machkovech [Full review]

IGN -- 7/10

"WarioWare: Get It Together! is an absurd delight, testing your ability to think quickly and adapt on the fly in a series of ever-escalating microgames. That tried-and-true formula is still a lot of fun here, looking better than ever and introducing unique characters that can either bring interesting twists or mechanical frustration to familiar games depending on who you’re using. It’s a shame that Get It Together!'s multiplayer options somewhat drop the ball though, enough for an evening or two of laugh-out-loud fun with friends but lacking the staying power for many more beyond that." -- Tom Marks [Full review]

NintendoLife -- 9/10

"WarioWare: Get It Together! is a triumphant Switch debut for the subversive series that makes some daring changes to core gameplay, resulting in the best entry in the franchise to date. With a generous roster of playable characters, lots of solo and multiplayer modes to dig into, and stages that cleverly adapt to your choices on the fly, this is a superb compilation of hilarious microgames that delivers more ways to play than ever before. You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll dodge bird droppings on a skateboard. So grab a few friends or family members, break out the controllers, and gather round the TV--WarioWare: Get It Together! is essential stuff." -- PJ O'Reilly [Full review]