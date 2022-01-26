Review Roundup For Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection On PS5

Sony's first big game of 2022, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, releases this week. Reviews have now started to appear online ahead of its launch on January 28, providing a look at how the game--which bundles together updated versions of Uncharted 4 and Lost Legacy--is being received by critics.

The Legacy of Thieves Collection was developed by Iron Galaxy in partnership with series creator Naughty Dog. It's the first "new" Uncharted game for PS5, and it takes advantage of the more powerful hardware. It does not, however, include Uncharted 4's multiplayer mode.

In GameSpot's Legacy of Thieves Collection review, Alessandro Barbosa wrote, "There's no question then that you are getting a vastly superior way to play both of the PlayStation 4's Uncharted entries, afforded by the more powerful hardware of the new generation of consoles."

The Legacy of Thieves Collection costs $40 but anyone who already owns Uncharted 4 or Lost Legacy can digitally upgrade for $10. Buying the game, or upgrading, also gets you a ticket to see the Tom Holland/Mark Wahlberg Uncharted movie, which releases on February 18.

There is no word yet on when, if ever, there might be a new Uncharted game. Uncharted 4: A Thief's End wrapped up Nathan Drake's story, while Lost Legacy focused on the stories of Chloe Frazer and Nadine Ross. Naughty Dog has said it will not make another Uncharted game, but a different studio could.

We've compiled some more reviews from around the industry below. For an even more detailed look, check out GameSpot sister site Metacritic.

Game: Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Platforms: PS5 (PC version coming later)

Developer: Iron Galaxy

Release Date: January 28

Price: $40

GameSpot -- 8/10

"There's no question then that you are getting a vastly superior way to play both of the PlayStation 4's Uncharted entries, afforded by the more powerful hardware of the new generation of consoles. The upgrades are in line with what many other games from other publishers are putting out for free for players, but the upgrade structure here does allow you to grab both games for a small fee even if you only own one. That softens the blow somewhat, but it's a factor to consider if you've already experienced both games, with Uncharted 4 faring worse with its extremely slow opening when played through again. These are still both exceptional games, made better by more powerful hardware, making it an easy recommendation if you've missed them over the years." -- Alessandro Barbosa [Full review]

USA Today -- No Score

"So, if you've not playedUncharted 4: A Thief's End and The Lost Legacy, this is something that might interest you, as these two games are still excellent gameplay-wise and look gorgeous. It's just a shame playing an amazing game at 60fps is locked behind a paywall." -- Paolo Sirio [Full review]

NME -- 4/5

"A PS5 performance boost keeps these Uncharted games looking as cutting-edge as ever, providing a good reason to revisit Nate and Chloe’s spectacular adventures, even though some of the series’ well-worn habits could do with a revamp themselves." -- Jon Bailes [Full review]

TheGamer -- 4.5/5

"The Legacy of Thieves Collection compiles the two finest games in the Uncharted series while making them look and feel better than ever before. Yet they already pushed boundaries that are yet to be usurped, meaning existing owners of this game need to shell out for a relatively minimal upgrade without too much to offer. I still think it’s more than worthwhile just to relive these adventures once again, but part of me wishes a little more effort was placed into bringing them to life for a new generation." -- Jade King [Full review]

GameReactor -- 8/10

"In short, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is a very good collection, bringing together two fantastic adventures. Enjoying both at 60 frames per second is a delight, and even if the gameplay is a little dated, it's still enough to deliver a great action experience. It will certainly be an unmissable package when it appears on PC, and the same is true for anyone with a PS5 that is yet to experience them. That said, we don't think it's enough to recommend a new purchase or even the €9.99 upgrade if you already finished it, unless you're a really big fan and are looking forward to a rerun." -- Ricardo C. Esteves [Full review]